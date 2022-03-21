Critical Comparison: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Trillion Energy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $83.97 billion 1.07 $19.88 billion $3.04 4.54 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Volatility and Risk

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 23.67% 23.24% 8.67% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 2 6 0 2.75 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $13.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Trillion Energy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

