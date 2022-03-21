$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in GreenSky by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky (Get Rating)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.