Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Target Price at $20.24

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

F traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. 72,036,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,545,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

