Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $26.17 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $26,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

SPOT traded down $4.36 on Monday, hitting $140.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,681. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

