$13.04 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) to report $13.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.98 million to $13.10 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $56.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ MCHX remained flat at $$2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

