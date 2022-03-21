Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 1,526,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

