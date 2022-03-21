-$0.20 EPS Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

CGTX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. 105,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

