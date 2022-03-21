Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $58.79 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $58.79 million and approximately $388,362.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 164,656,575 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

