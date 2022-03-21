Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,508.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00005594 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $33.87 million and $5,508.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,081.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.27 or 0.00828273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00207243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027385 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

