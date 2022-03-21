Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $70.48 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $70,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,969. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

