200 Shares in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.72. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

