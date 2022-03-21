Denali Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

HBP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 103,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

