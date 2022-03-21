CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$188,517.17 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,300,957.68.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.53. The company had a trading volume of 842,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,981. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

