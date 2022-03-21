Mark Stoddart Acquires 399 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Mark Stoddart acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.97 per share, with a total value of C$23,128.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$281,545.72.

Linamar stock traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.01. 183,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,350. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.99 and a 12-month high of C$84.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.84.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.