PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

PCT traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 916,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler purchased 714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after acquiring an additional 334,757 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 1,046,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 207,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 500,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

