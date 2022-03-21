PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
Several brokerages have commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
PCT traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 916,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after acquiring an additional 334,757 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 1,046,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 207,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 500,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
