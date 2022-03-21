Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $160.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.40 million and the highest is $161.29 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $697.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.60 million to $704.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $744.34 million, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $749.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $622.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.