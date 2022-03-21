Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $9,886.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,049.68 or 0.99921575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067514 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00299186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00139049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00275686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,753,883 coins and its circulating supply is 11,890,806 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

