Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Holdings Cut by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,080 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. 31,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,349. The company has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

