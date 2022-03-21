Denali Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.03. 3,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $668.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

