Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY remained flat at $$19.10 during midday trading on Monday. 204,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

