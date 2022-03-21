Denali Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULH traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.93. 55,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

