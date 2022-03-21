Lobstex Price Down 35.6% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Lobstex has a total market cap of $534,276.12 and $15,257.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,306,407 coins and its circulating supply is 23,230,981 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

