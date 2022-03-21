IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $171.17 Average PT from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

IAC stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. 429,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,003. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

