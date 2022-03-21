IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $171.17 Average PT from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.17.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
IAC stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. 429,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,003. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $179.12.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.