Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:E traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 626,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 598,297 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ENI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after buying an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

