Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $46.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ENI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ENI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 626,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. ENI has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.