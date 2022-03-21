Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $46.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
E has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after buying an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ENI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 121,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $25,814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
