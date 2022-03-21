Brokerages Set THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Price Target at $11.00

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

THKLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. THK has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

