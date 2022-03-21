3,700 Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.49. 465,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,275. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $830.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.