Denali Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,331. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

