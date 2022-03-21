$0.42 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $11,339,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 1,501,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,404. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

