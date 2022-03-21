Niftyx Protocol Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $50,196.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00108676 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.