Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the lowest is $5.76 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 20,768,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,674,777. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.