Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.32) to GBX 950 ($12.51) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0921 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

