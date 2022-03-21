Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.81. 4,206,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,370. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

