Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
COIN stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.81. 4,206,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,370. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
