Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $30.80

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.20. 726,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $31.07.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

