Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AdvanSix worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

ASIX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.66. 311,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

