Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Enova International worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $37.55. 554,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,818. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.