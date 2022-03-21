Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vivid Seats (SEAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2022 – Vivid Seats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

3/11/2022 – Vivid Seats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

3/11/2022 – Vivid Seats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Vivid Seats had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Vivid Seats is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SEAT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 377,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Vivid Seats Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

