SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

SNC stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,485. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.89. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

