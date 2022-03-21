Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 24,030 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Gray Television makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Gray Television worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gray Television by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 467,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.