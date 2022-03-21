Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,948 shares during the quarter. Innoviva makes up 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Innoviva worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 934,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.