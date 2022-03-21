ACT Advisors LLC. Invests $253,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,924,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,234. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

