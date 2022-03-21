Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 39,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,040. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

