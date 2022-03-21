Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) vs. Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vonage and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.74% 5.29% 2.32% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vonage and Vivendi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08 Vivendi 0 3 12 0 2.80

Vonage currently has a consensus price target of $19.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Vivendi has a consensus price target of $13.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Vivendi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Vonage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Vivendi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.41 billion 3.63 -$24.50 million ($0.10) -201.18 Vivendi $11.33 billion 1.26 $29.22 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Risk & Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network. The Consumer segment offers UCaaS services and features, via a single identity. The company was founded by Jeffrey Adam Citron on May 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

