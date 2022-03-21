GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 2,570 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.90. 27,194,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,039. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

