Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $105.88. 1,269,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

