$1.22 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Zoetis reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.71. 1,869,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,782. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

