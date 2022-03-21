GFS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. 606,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

