Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,935. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

