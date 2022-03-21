Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $12.89 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,871. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.63 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

